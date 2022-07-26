‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Releases New Djo Single “Gloom”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Social media has been taken by storm as fans have realized that Stranger Things star Joe Keery has been releasing music under the moniker Djo. According to NME, Keery just released the newest single “Gloom” from his forthcoming second studio album Decide which is scheduled to arrive on September 16.

He previously teased the single’s release via interactive fan experience on social media in which fans were encouraged to call a hotline and an excerpt of the song would play. The song is delightfully catchy and will no doubt have fans bobbing their heads while they hit replay. It has a droning, heavy electronic beat that carries through the entirety of the track which is complemented perfectly by Keery’s mellow vocals.

The new track follows “Change” which was released in conjunction with the album’s official announcement. The previous single was similarly tuneful with a groovy beat that is inspired by Parliament Funkadelic and T. Rex which were early pioneers of the funk and psychedelic sounds that are present in Keery’s new music.

Keery released his debut album Twenty Twenty back in September 2019. He was also a former member of Illinois-based psychedelic rock band Post Animal before his departure in 2019. In late 2020, he released a standalone single entitled “Keep Your Head Up” and has since resumed starring in hit series Stranger Things season four. Just last week, co-star Maya Hawke released the dark NSFW music video for her track “Therese” which is from her upcoming sophomore album MOSS arriving later this year on September 23.