Puscifer Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Moodie Black

Puscifer has announced the dates for their upcoming tour. The Arizona-based band will perform alongside Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round in support of their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning.

The tour will begin in June 9 in Las Vegas, and conclude July 10 in Seattle. Tickets will be made available Friday at 10 a.m.

Puscifer agents Carina Round and Mat Mitchell said about the upcoming tour, “An Existential Reckoning is imminent. “Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin.”

The tour dates are listed below.

Puscifer / Moodie Black 2022 U.S. Tour

June 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall

June 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

June 14 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

June 15 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall

June 16 – Dallas, Texas @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

June 19 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

June 22 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House

June 25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

June 26 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 28 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

June 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

July 1 – Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)

July 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre

July 3 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

July 5 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

July 6 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

July 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater – Delta Performance Hall

July 9 – Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall