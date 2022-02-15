Puscifer Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Moodie Black

Puscifer has announced the dates for their upcoming tour. The Arizona-based band will perform alongside Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round in support of their 2020 album, Existential Reckoning.
The tour will begin in June 9 in Las Vegas, and conclude July 10 in Seattle. Tickets will be made available Friday at 10 a.m.
Puscifer agents Carina Round and Mat Mitchell said about the upcoming tour, “An Existential Reckoning is imminent. “Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin.”
The tour dates are listed below.
Puscifer / Moodie Black 2022 U.S. Tour
June 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall
June 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
June 14 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium
June 15 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall
June 16 – Dallas, Texas @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
June 19 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
June 22 – Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center
June 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Metropolitan Opera House
June 25 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre
June 26 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 28 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
June 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
July 1 – Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)
July 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Chicago Theatre
July 3 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
July 5 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
July 6 – Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
July 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater – Delta Performance Hall
July 9 – Portland, Ore. @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall