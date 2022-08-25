Max and Iggor Cavalera Announces Fall Leg of 2022 Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise US Tour Dates

Max and Iggor Cavalera have announced a Fall 2022 leg of their Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise Tour. The two, who are the original founders of legendary metal group Sepultura, have announced that the tour will be a celebration of two of the band’s albums, Beneath the Remains and Arise.

The duo announced that the leg of the tour will run for about a month, from September 28 to October 29. There will be a total of 24 performances running across the USA, from California to New York. The tour will begin in Pomona, California on September 28 before concluding on October 29 back in Santa Ana, California.

Max Cavalera has recently made comments supporting the Pantera reunion tour, stating that fans deserve to see the songs performed live. In recent years, he’s launched bands like Soulfly and Go Ahead and Die. Iggor Cavalera, meanwhile, recently formed a duo venture titled Petbrick. The two had previously alluded to a North American branch of the tour, before announcing Summer dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

9/28 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass hOUSE

9/29 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

9/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

10/2 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/4 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/6 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

10/8 – Lawrece, KS @ Granada Theater

10/9 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/11 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmon Theater

10/12 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/13 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

10/14 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

10/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/16 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

10/21 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/28 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

10/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory