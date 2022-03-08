Max & Iggor Cavalera Announce “Max & Iggor Beneath Arise” Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 1:07 PM

Former Sepultura members Max Cavalera and Igor “Iggor” Cavalera have unveiled their upcoming “Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise” tour dates in celebration of the iconic Sepultura albums Beneath the Remains and Arise.

Sepultura originated over three decades ago, and the Cavalera siblings have experienced immense amounts of success since. Max’s projects included work with Soulfly, Go Ahead And Die, Cavalera Conspiracy and Killer Be Killed, alongside Iggor’s work MIXHELL, Petbrick and Soulwax.

A mixture of 1989’s Beneath the Remains and 1991’s Arise will be performed on the duo’s tour beginning in May. They expressed excitement for the upcoming dates: “After Covid-19 us Metal Heads need to release our aggression with some Beneath The Remains and Arise,” Max said. “Can’t wait to perform our “Return Beneath Arise” Tour for our North American fans. See you in the Pit!!!” Iggor added.

The tour will begin May 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and conclude June 25 in Tempe, Arizona. The Cavalera brothers will travel through Dallas, Little Rock, Baltimore, New York, New Haven, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. The full list of tour dates can be viewed below.

Max & Iggor Return Beneath Arise

May 22 – Sun – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

May 23 – Mon – Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

May 24 – Tue – Amplified Live – Dallas, TX

May 25 – Wed – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

May 26 – Thu – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

May 27 – Fri – The Loud – Huntington, WV

May 28 – Sat – Maryland DeathFest – Baltimore, MD

May 31 – Tue – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

Jun 1 – Wed – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

Jun 2 – Thu – XL Live – Harrisburg, PA

Jun 3 – Fri – King of Clubs – Columbus, OH

Jun 4 – Sat – The Forge – Joliet, IL

Jun 5 – Sun – Piere’s Event Center – Ft. Wayne, IN

Jun 6 – Mon – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

Jun 7 – Tue – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

Jun 8 – Wed – Royal Grove – Lincoln, NE

Jun 10 – Fri – Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

Jun 11 – Sat – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Jun 13 – Mon – Elks Temple Spanish Ballroom – Tacoma, WA

Jun 14 – Tue – Hawthorne Theater – Portland, OR

Jun 16 – Thu – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

Jun 17 – Fri – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

Jun 18 – Sat – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

Jun 21 – Tue – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

Jun 22 – Wed – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

Jun 23 – Thu – The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

Jun 24 – Fri – Rockhouse Outside – El Paso, TX

Jun 25 – Sat – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ