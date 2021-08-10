Enslaved Announces New EP Caravans To The Outer Worlds for October 2021 Release

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 10th, 2021 - 7:03 PM

Enslaved has returned from their travels into the depths of Norway that found Utgard. They now travel across the great desert to find what lays beyond it and this voyage will be called Caravan To The Outer Worlds. Caravan To The Outer Worlds will set off October 1st, inviting listeners to explore the esoteric spaces which call out from just beyond the dunes.

Enslaved’s new EP has been released via Nuclear Blast. Tickets for their upcoming European Tour are being sold now.

Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP is a tale of departure, of leaving behind a barren and desolate world, travelling boldly into the future. Ivar Bjørnson said, “This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard. Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself – and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us.”

Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP contains neck breaking riffage that points backwards to the raw beginnings of Enslaved. The title track marks an explosive lift-off with melodic breakaways and proggy slingshots onto new orbits. While the ominous “Ruun II: The Epitaph” takes a sombre dive into the murky and mysterious ocean of stars beyond the known. These two main pieces are framed by two intermezzos: “Intermezzo I: Lönnlig. Gudlig.” and “Intermezzo II: The Navigator”; wrapping up the main stories with respectively what came before and what is to come.

Caravans To The Outer Worlds EP Tracklist:

1. Caravans to the Outer Worlds

2. Intermezzo I: Lonnlig. Gudlig.

3. Ruun II – The Epitaph

4. Intermezzo II: The Navigator

ENSLAVED – UTGARD EUROPEAN TOUR 2022

featuring: Intronaut, Obsidian Kingdom, Crown

13/02 – DE Berlin, Hole44

14/02 – NL Utrecht, De Helling

16/02 – UK Birmingham, 02 Institute

17/02 – UK Glasgow, Classic Grand

18/02 – UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

19/02 – UK London, 229

21/02 – FR Paris, La Machine

22/02 – FR Toulouse, Le Metronum *new city

23/02 – ES Madrid, Caracol

24/02 – ES Barcelona, Boveda

25/02 – FR Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne

26/02 – CH, Aarau, KiFF

28/02 – DE Munich, Backstage Halle

01/03 – DE Stuttgart, Wizemann

02/03 – DE Cologne, Luxor

03/03 – DE Frankfurt, Das Bett

04/03 – DE Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

05/03 – DE Leipzig, Hellraiser

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat