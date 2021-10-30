Fire In The Mountains Announces Full Festival 2022 Lineup Featuring Enslaved, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle And Many More

Home News Megan Heenan October 30th, 2021 - 12:33 PM

Set in the majestic mountains that border the Grand Teton National Park, The Fire In The Mountains Festival unites art and nature for its third year. With its remote location at the Heart 6 Ranch in Moran, Wyoming, the festival’s goal is to eliminate all the trappings of today and let yourself be fully immersed in the art and music.

The musicians encompassed in the festival’s lineup are heavy metals bands that best capture the essence that’s ignited from the surrounding epical landscape. The final lineup for the 2022 festival on July 22 – 24 includes some of the same bands from the 2019 festival but also some new and fresh faces as well.

The final lineup for the 2022 festival has been posted and includes headliner Enslaved, Eternal Champion, Obsequiae, Dreadnought, Haunter, Dbuk, Ghosts of Glaciers, Wolves in the Throne Room, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle, Wayfarer, and more.

To purchase tickets or for more details on planning the best way to get and what other activities will be available, visit the festival’s website. You can also check out the festival’s social media pages to check out pictures from previous festivals as well as information on this year’s lineup.

