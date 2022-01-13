Ulver, Enslaved, Ihsahn And More To Be Featured On Upcoming Lustmord Tribute Album

Home News Jamie Reddy January 13th, 2022 - 11:04 PM

Coming soon is a major tribute release of Lustmords 2008 [OTHER] album, which will be titled The Other, which will also include two remix albums, [THE DARK PLACES OF THE EARTH] and [B E Y O N D]. This will be a 9 LP and 5 CD box set. The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed], will also be released for those fans who are on a budget, but don’t want to miss out on all the fun. The album will feature Ulver, Enslaved, Godflesh, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Steve Von Till, Ihsahn, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Jonas Renkse, Hackedepicciotto, Mono, The Ocean, Arabrot and Crown, all wrapped together for a new listening experience. You can see the tracklist below. Click here for more information.

The Others [Lustmord Deconstructed] Tracklist:

01 – Enslaved – “Eon”

02 – Mono – “Er Eb Os”

03 – Ihsahn – “Dark Awakening”

04 – Jo Quail – “Prime”

05 – Bohren & der Club of Gore – “Plateau”

06 – Hackedpicciotto – “Trinity Past”

07 – Ulver – “Godeater”

08 – Jonas Renkse – “Er Eb Os”

09 – Zola Jesus – “Prime”

10 – Spotlights – “Of Eons”

11 – The Ocean – “Primal [State Of Being]”

12 – Crown – “Element”

13 – Jaye Jayle – “Er Eb Es”

14 – Godflesh – “Ashen”

15 – Steve Von Till (aka Harvestman) – “Testament”

16 – Årabrot – “The Last Days [See The Light]”

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton