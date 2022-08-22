My Chemical Romance Perform Songs They Hadn’t Played in 20 Years at the Start of North American Tour

My Chemical Romance is currently on tour, and for their opening night on August 20, they surprised audiences with a deep cut performance. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band decided to break out “I’m Not Okay” B-Side “Bury Me In Black”, which is only the fourth time they’ve ever played it live.

The band also broke out “This Is the Best Day Ever”, which they haven’t played in 17 years. “Bury Me In Black” got an encore performance the next night on August 21, where the band also performed “Hang ‘Em High” for the first time since reuniting, and both shows opened with “Foundations of Decay”, the band’s newest song. A video of their performance of “Bury Me In Black” has found its way online – the band rocks out on stage as the crowd dances along to the rare performance.

My Chemical Romance is in the midst of their long-awaited reunion tour, with performances coming up in September and October. Members of My Chemical Romance also recently joined Two Minutes to Late Night in their cover of “This Charming Man”. They’ve also been quite vulnerable both on and off the stage recently; Frank Iero recently wrote candidly about his return to the stage following the breaking of his hand, and Gerard Way honored fans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic with a memorial flag at one of their UK performances.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat