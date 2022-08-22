Perfume Genius and Alice Boman Team Up for Lovely New Song “Feels Like A Dream”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Perfume Genius and Alice Boman have teamed up for a new single entitled “Feels Like A Dream”. According to Stereogum, the two connected over Instagram and decided to collaborate.

Perfume Genius, real name Mike Hadreas, said, “I have been listening to Alice for a long time, and her music has been a particular comfort to me over the last couple of years. There is sadness and longing in her songs, but always in tandem with a singular warmth and generosity.” The released track is exactly that – melancholy and longing, but filled with a warmth and generosity that’s immediately appreciable to listeners. The slow ballad plays over clips of natural landscapes like rivers and canyons, giving the viewer a wistful look at the locales as Hadreas and Boman harmonize together.

Perfume Genius has had a busy year; the “Queen” singer went on tour in Spring and released a new album, Ugly Season, and collaborated with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs in their song “Spitting Off The Edge of The World”. He also shared a short film entitled Pygmalion’s Ugly Season just before his album dropped.

