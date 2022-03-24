Perfume Genius Announces New Album Ugly Season For June 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Perfume Genius has announced his upcoming album, Ugly Season, which will be released June 17. Known as Mike Hadreas, Perfume Genius has already released two singles from the album – “Pop Song” and “Eye in the Wall.”

In conjunction with the album’s released, Hadreas has revealed that he has been collaborating with visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite to develop a short film based on the music in Ugly Season. Satterwhite, a renowned artist, has been involved in work that has appeared at MoMa, The Smithsonian, The Whitney and the Studio Museum of Harlem.

“This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” Satterwhite said. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Additionally, Perfume Genius recently began his North American tour, which began March 24 in New Haven, Connecticut, and will conclude April 7 in New York, New York. He will travel through Washington, D.C., Millvale, Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston and Holyoke.

Ugly Season will contain 10 total tracks, two of which have already been released. It will launch on June 17.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Ugly Season Track List:

Just a Room Herem Teeth Pop Song Scherzo Ugly Season Eye in the Wall Photograph Hellbent Cenote

Perfume Genius Tour Dates:

3/24 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

3/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/26 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

3/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

4/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

4/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/03 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Rialto

4/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

4/06 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

4/07 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre