Perfume Genius Shares New Short Film ‘Ugly Season’ Coming Friday

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 12:32 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Mike Hadreas is known as Perfume Genius and recently he shared a new short film called Pygmalion’s Ugly Season. This short film has already been shared prior to the release of Hadreas’s fourth studio album Uguly Season which will be available on June 17th from Matador Records.

The music of Ugly Season was written for Hadreas and his choreographer Kate Wallich’s beautiful dance piece The Sun Still Burns Here. All of the work was commissioned by the Seattle Theatre Group and Mass MoCA where it was performed via residencies in Seattle, Minneapolis, New York City and Boston throughout 2019. During that time frame, Hadreas shared two of the dance project’s compositions Pop Song and Eye in The Wall.

During an interview with Paste Magazine Hadreas describes what a dance show is like for people who have not seen one live before,

“I guess the most important thing to me is that it feels really charged the whole time—really charged with energy, whether there’s tons happening or very little happening. Dance is the same; someone could just be sitting still, but still be very charged and intense if they’re emanating something. So it’s trying to find out what that ingredient is [for someone who’s] just listening that keeps the feeling alive, regardless of how varied it is and what different directions I go with the sounds and volume. More than any record I’ve made, this record has a physical feeling attached to it—a way I want it to feel. And hopefully that’s portable and I can share it [beyond the dance].” said Hadreas