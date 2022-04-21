Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers For Randy Blythe During Michigan Show After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Home News Roy Lott April 21st, 2022 - 9:19 AM

After news broke that Lamb of God’s lead vocalist Randy Blythe would miss the Michigan show due to a COVID diagnosis, Lamb of God played their “Metal Tour of the Year” show with Chimaira’s Mark Hunter filling in for Blythe on most songs.

Trvium singer Matt Heafy then covered the Lamb of God vocalist spot for two tunes, performing “512” and “Ghost Walking.” He later spoke about the performances via Instagram.”LAMB OF GOD… WITH CLEAN VOCALS (insert a screaming face and explosion YouTube clickbait thumbnail)??? Heal up Randy. I am honored to do this! Thank you for entrusting me.”

Lamb of God is currently in the middle of their Metal Tour Of The Year, with co-headliners Megadeth. Its next stop will take place in Wisconsin, then reaching the east coast with shows in South Carolina, New York and Pennsylvania, fully concluding May 15 in Allenstown, PA. The band actually covered Megadeth’s “Wake Up Dead,” featuring Megadeath’s own Dave Mustaine. The song comes from Megadeth’s 1986 multi-platinum selling album Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying?

