Kid Cudi Reveals He Had A Stroke In 2016

Home News Gracie Chunes August 21st, 2022 - 7:01 PM

Brett Padelford

On Wednesday October 5, 2016, rapper Kid Cudi announced that he would be checking himself into rehab for “depression and suicidal urges.” The event was highly publicized and shed light on the discussion of mental health in hip-hop. Despite this being a widely discussed incident, Cudi only recently revealed in a new Esquire profile that two weeks into his stay, he was hospitalized for a stroke. The stroke impacted his speech and movement, requiring physical therapy in the following months.

Cudi didn’t feel fully recovered until he auditioned for Lobby Hero, a 2017 Broadway play, featuring Michael Cera. Cudi told Esquire “I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time. I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that shit that happened.”

The full Esquire profile also touches on Cudi’s new upcoming animated Netflix show and album Entergalactic, coming out Friday September 30, 2022. Cudi also discusses the end of his friendship with rapper Kanye West. The two had a falling out due to Cudi’s friendship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, who was previously dating West’s ex-wife, socialite Kim Kardashian. (Fader)

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford