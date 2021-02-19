Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Home News Sara Thompson February 19th, 2021 - 10:49 PM

A divorce has been filed by Kim Kardashian against Kanye West. This marks the third divorce of Kardashian but a first for artist West. Both parties seem to agree to uphold their prenup in the legal proceedings, and the pair agree to share joint custody of their children.

The couple met in the early 2000s, and West even appeared in an episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” in 2010. Kardashian and West were married seven years ago and have had four children together, beginning with North in 2013 and followed by Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

West had a memorable year in 2020, with the July announcement of his presidential campaign. The artist was placed on California’s vice presidential ballot in October along with Roque De La Fuente Guerra for president, but neither person chose for their names to be on the ballot. 22 days before the presidential election, West released his first campaign video, followed by an additional $3 million splurge his presidential campaign shortly after, and the short campaign ended with West conceding the race. The artist did, however, potentially hint at a 2024 run.

In addition to pursuing political attainments, West also furthered his musical projects. The singer previewed a new song “Believe What I Say,” though he voiced publicly his disdain for current practices in the music industry and endeavors to be released from his contract with Sony and Universal.