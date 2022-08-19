Kanye West Defends Selling Clothes In Construction Bags That Look Like Trash Bags

Home News Federico Cardenas August 19th, 2022 - 11:49 PM

The famed rapper and producer Kanye West has recently taken some criticism for selling clothes from his Yeezy Gap line in what appeared to fans to resemble trash bags. The line, according to Pitchfork, has been described as taking inspiration from children and “the homeless.” Now, the musician has taken to Fox News to deliver a defense of his line and his decision.

In his interview with Fox News anchor Eric Shawn, Kanye West notes that that the bags were not garbage bags, but instead were large construction bags, used for the purpose of making the clothes more accessible, and making clothing more informal. He describes his clothing line as “not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration. This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

When asked about criticisms that putting clothes inspired by homeless people in construction bags is insensitive, West emphatically explains to the Fox News anchor that these criticisms are an attempt by the media to control his ideas, which he refuses to stand for. He describes himself as “an innovator… I’m not going to sit up here and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do – make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly what they want us to think.” West goes on to note that it was “God’s plan” to meet up with the Fox anchor and his his perspective. Watch Kanye West’s interview below.

Kanye West has remained an ever-controversial and divisive figure in music and elsewhere, with the singer-songwriter John Legend recently noting that West’s support for Trump drove them apart. In July, West was sued by a production company for allegedly not paying bills. In June, the rapper was also sued over a sample in Donda 2.

