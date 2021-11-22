Megadeth Announce New Album For Spring 2022

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 4:47 PM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth recently announced that the band is set to release their long-awaited album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in Spring 2022. According to Loudwire, the musician discussed the bubonic-plague-inspired album in an interview with American Songwriter.

It’s “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,” Mustaine said. “‘Ring Around the Rosie’ was the ring on your cheek, the [rash] that would show on your cheeks from the plague.”

Mustaine also revealed that many of the guitar riffs are pieces of music that have been saved over the band’s history, though he admitted in a Cameo that some of his favorites are from “The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars” and “Wake Up Dead.” The interview also touched on Mustaine’s personal journeys, from his recovery from cancer to his switch to Gibson guitars. The interview is now available online.

Earlier this month, former band member David Ellefson opened up about his resentment toward the band after he was kicked out due to grooming allegations. These feelings, however, contradicted an earlier statement in which he said he “wasn’t bitter” about the removal. Ellefson has since released music under his new project The Lucid, such as the song “Maggot Wind.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson