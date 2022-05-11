Bret McKenzie Announces New Album Songs Without Jokes; Shares New Song “A Little Tune”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 9:20 PM

Bret McKenzie announced his new album Songs Without Jokes on May 11, a supposed break from his comedic songs of the past. As a member of The Flight Of The Conchords, McKenzie’s music had been featured on shows such as The Simpson. Now, McKenzie notes it’s time for something different.

“Post-Conchords, I’ve been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie,” McKenzie said. “I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

Although the lyrics of the first released single “A Little Tune” show a clear break from his comedic past, the tune remains similar to his previous work. McKenzie allows the listener to travel in the past in this song due to its retro feel with swanky instrumentals and a fun overtone.

The jazzy jam is a song commenting on everlasting love with lyrics like, “Not a day goes by without me thinking I love you // Not a night goes by without me dreaming I’m there // Not a day goes by without me thinking I need you.” The video is a fun accompaniment to the song with McKenzie ensuing a rowdy audience much to the despair of a stagehand.

The full album is set to release on August 26 with preorders available here.

Full Tracklist:

01 This World

02 If You Wanna Go

03 Dave’s Place

04 Here’s For You

05 That’s LA

06 Up In Smoke

07 Carry On

08 A Little Tune

09 America Goodbye

10 Tomorrow Today

11 Crazy Times