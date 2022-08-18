Above & Beyond Shares Anthemic New Single “Chains” Featuring Marty Longstaff

Home News Skyy Rincon August 18th, 2022 - 8:51 PM

Above & Beyond

English electronic music group Above & Beyond have returned with a new single featuring Marty Longstaff entitled “Chains.” The new song follows their previous single “Gratitude” which was released back in April.

The dynamic new song begins with melodic, airy vocals paired with a heavy yet danceable electronic beat. The lyricism is uplifting, featuring the lines: “Now when I feel that weight on my shoulder / I know that I’m stronger / A cloud not a boulder / The power I feel / Just fills me with wonder.”

Speaking on the track and how it came to be, the group offered, “‘Jump and the net will appear’, a fleeting remark from a colleague of Tony’s at Warner Records has always percolated during songwriting. With the uncertainty of the last few years, it reared its head again and ‘Chains’ was born. Marty’s tones fit the track perfectly, reminding us that a step into the unknown, might just be putting your best foot forward.”

In 2021, Above & Beyond released two tracks “Almost Home” featuring Justine Suissa which was released in August and their instrumental single “Screwdriver” which arrived in November.

The London-based group originally formed back in 2000 and consists of English DJs Jono Grant, and Tony McGuinness as well as Finnish DJ Paavo Siljamäki. Above & Beyond currently own their own electronic dance music labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. The group is also the host of a weekly radio show titled Group Therapy Radio. They specialize in multiple genres including trance music, electronic music, ambient music and progressive house.

