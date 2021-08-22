Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa Team Up for Vibrant New Single “Almost Home”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2021 - 1:28 PM

Above & Beyond

English electronic music group Above & Beyond recently collaborated with British singer-songwriter Justine Suissa on their new single entitled “Almost Home. The lyric video was released on August 20, 2021. The video features two feminine figures or vignettes, one being red and one being blue, they combine to create a black shadow. The music itself is energetic and vibrant and has the signature electronic sound.

There is a sense of empowerment within the structured lyricism of the song that seems to follow a journey of personal discovery and growth. The lyrics also seem to reference the person’s relationships with others and how their own actions contributed to their loneliness. For example, “I talked so much that I couldn’t hear you/I wasted time with conclusions that I drew.”

The track has a similar sound to the band’s earlier album We Are All We Need which was released in January 2015.

The London-based band first formed in 2000 and consists of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki. Above & Beyond currently own their own electronic dance music labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. The band is also the host of a weekly radio show titled Group Therapy Radio. They specialize in different genres including trance music, electronic music, ambient music and progressive house.

Justine Suissa also serves as the vocalist for vocal trance music group OceanLab which consists of the three members of Above & Beyond. Their debut album Sirens of the Sea was released in July of 2008.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi