Above & Beyond Share New Instrumental Single “Screwdriver”

Home News Audrey Herold December 5th, 2021 - 6:15 PM

Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond are an electronic music group from London, England. The group have been making music together since 2000. The members of the group are Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki. The band is known for tracks such as “Counting Down the Days,” “Sun In Your Eyes” and “Love Is Not Enough.” Above & Beyond also own the electronic dance music labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep. They host a weekly radio show as well titled, ‘Group Therapy Radio’ (named after their second studio album).



Above & Beyond’s latest track “Screwdriver” is a high energy song that is intoxicating to listen to. Its full of booming bass and a beat that sure to get any crowd dancing. There’s lots of build up that occurs throughout the song which is exhilarating. The track brings the listener up and down with that same build up and various beat drops. The song feels like a 90s fever dream that you never want to wake up from. Its breakbeats and piano are beautifully blended, making the track not only easy (and fun!) to listen to, but an overall treat.

“Screwdriver” is off of Above & Beyond’s newest album ASOT 1044 – A State Of Trance Episode 1044. Be sure to check out the rest of the tracks off of this killer album. Currently the music trio is finishing up their 2021 tour which included sold-out shows at The Drumsheds, London, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, along with their December 28th show at Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner. The band can still be seen at the Big Night Live, Boston and Lights All Night Festival, Dallas this year. The remainder of the dates can be found below.

2021 Above & Beyond Tour Dates:

Mon, Dec 27 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

Tue, Dec 28 – Great Hall at Avant Gardner – Brooklyn, NY

Fri, Dec 31 – Lights All Night 2021 – Dallas, TX

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi