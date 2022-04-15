Above & Beyond Share Balladic New Song And Live Performance Video “Gratitude” Featuring Marty Longstaff

Home News Lauren Floyd April 15th, 2022 - 7:22 AM

Above & Beyond

English electronic music group Above & Beyond release their long-awaited collaboration with anamē “Gratitude” featuring Marty Longstaff, through Anjunabeats. This collaboration marks the debut for anamē: a new formation from Swedish hitmaker Marcus Schössow and production partner Thomas Sagstad. “Gratitude” also blooms the return of Sunderland singer-songwriter Marty Longstaff to Anjunabeats, the voice of Above & Beyond’s “Tightrope” and “Flying By Candlelight.”

It’s an upbeat techno mania and an energy boost for the weekend. The cover art’s two dancers hints at the intro’s infectious, steamy house drums and salt-shaker cymbals. These percussions slowly crescendo into an acoustic ballad from lead vocalist Marty Longstaff who’s also known for his moving solo in “Shipyards.” The same verse repeats over rolling drums shaking with energy. “My current mood is gratitude. My current mood is gratitude,” he sings.

“Gratitude” Debuted during Above & Beyond’s sold-out London festival at The Drumsheds in 2021. Last year’s vibrant new single “Almost Home” shows just how massive their sound is and how fitting their collaboration with anamē is. They announced a string of major festival events for 2022 in London, Los Angeles and at The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA. anamē will join Above & Beyond at Group Therapy Weekender London and Anjunabeats Europe in Poland.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi