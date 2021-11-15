Turnstile Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

Turnstile

In Spring 2022, the American hardcore punk band Turnstile is going on a North American tour alongside Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair. According to Loudwire, the band will perform two shows in California at the end of February before officially beginning the “Turnstile Love Connection Tour” in April. The tour will then kick off in Englewood, CO on April 26 and end on May 26 in Washington, DC.

The tour celebrates Turnstile’s recent album Glow On, which Bryan Tran said “shifts the bar of alt-rock to a new field, experimenting with an unconventional blend of sounds that reach a dreamy duality between tranquility and rage.”

Earlier this year, Turnstile was featured on $uicideboy’$ Grey Day tour with Slowthai, Chief Keef and Yung Gravy. The tour began on Sept. 25 in Indianola and is moving across the U.S. before their final performance on Nov. 16 in Idaho. Leading up to the tour, Turnstile will perform at FYA 8 festival in Tampa, FL, which is set to occur on Jan. 8 and 9, 2022. Groups including E.Town Concrete, Vein.Fm, Mindforce and God’s Hate are also on the lineup for the festival.

In March, Citizen shared Life in Your Glass World, which was noted for blending the many subgenres of rock on the album. Ceremony also released new music about a year ago, an unreleased track titled “Into the Wayside Part V” to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their album Rohnert Park.

Turnstile 2022 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom *

Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo *

April 26 – Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

April 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 04 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

May 06 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 14 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theater**

May 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

May 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

May 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

May 23 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 26 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

*Turnstile, Citizen + Coco & Clair Clair only

**No Ceremony

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi