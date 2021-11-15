Turnstile Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In Spring 2022, the American hardcore punk band Turnstile is going on a North American tour alongside Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair. According to Loudwire, the band will perform two shows in California at the end of February before officially beginning the “Turnstile Love Connection Tour” in April. The tour will then kick off in Englewood, CO on April 26 and end on May 26 in Washington, DC.
The tour celebrates Turnstile’s recent album Glow On, which Bryan Tran said “shifts the bar of alt-rock to a new field, experimenting with an unconventional blend of sounds that reach a dreamy duality between tranquility and rage.”
Earlier this year, Turnstile was featured on $uicideboy’$ Grey Day tour with Slowthai, Chief Keef and Yung Gravy. The tour began on Sept. 25 in Indianola and is moving across the U.S. before their final performance on Nov. 16 in Idaho. Leading up to the tour, Turnstile will perform at FYA 8 festival in Tampa, FL, which is set to occur on Jan. 8 and 9, 2022. Groups including E.Town Concrete, Vein.Fm, Mindforce and God’s Hate are also on the lineup for the festival.
In March, Citizen shared Life in Your Glass World, which was noted for blending the many subgenres of rock on the album. Ceremony also released new music about a year ago, an unreleased track titled “Into the Wayside Part V” to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their album Rohnert Park.
Turnstile 2022 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 23 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom *
Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo *
April 26 – Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
April 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
April 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre
April 30 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
May 02 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
May 04 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre
May 06 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 07 – Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
May 09 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
May 10 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
May 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
May 14 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theater**
May 17 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre
May 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
May 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 21 – Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
May 23 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
May 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 26 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
*Turnstile, Citizen + Coco & Clair Clair only
**No Ceremony
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi