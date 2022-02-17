Turnstile Unveil New Animated Music Video For “UNDERWATER BOI”

Home News Roy Lott February 17th, 2022 - 7:55 AM

Turnstile

Turnstile has released the music video for their song “Underwater Boi.” The animated clip is directed and edited by the band’s own Daniel Fang and was inspired by the world of the 2003 MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game) “Second Life.” Check it out below.

Later this month Turnstile will kick off their sold-out run of North American headlining tour in support of their latest LP Glow On. The Turnstile Love Connection Tour will feature support from special guests Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair. The band is also set to perform on Saturday April 16 and 23 at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, CA alongside headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye. Tickets for all tour dates are on sale now.

Turnstile also recently made their late-night TV debut performing “Mystere” and “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The songs are also featured on Glow On.

The album includes their previously released singles “Fly Again,” “Blackout,” “Holiday,” “No Surprise,” “Mystery.” Some of these songs also appear on Turnstile’s Turnstile Love Connection EP and its accompanying short film. Glow On also includes guest features from Blood Orange on “Alien Love Call,” “Lonely Dezires,” with additional vocals on “Endless.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi