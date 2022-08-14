One Dead & Dozens Injured After Spain’s Medusa Festival Stage Collapses

One person has died and dozens have been injured following the stage collapse at Spain’s Medusa Festival. According to Pitchfork, high winds exceeding 51 MPH damaged the festival’s infrastructure, leading to the deadly accident.

The collapse of the main stage occurred early Saturday morning on August 13, 2022. The event was promptly evacuated and the rest of the festival was canceled due to the tragedy, which resulted in 32 people being taken to the hospital. At least three of those people suffered serious trauma injuries, and 14 experienced minor injuries.

The festival wrote on Facebook about the incident: “We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened last morning. The management of Medusa Festival would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night. It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours.”

The collapse reportedly took place during DJ Miguel Serna’s event, and he wrote on Instagram: “It was a very tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before. The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected. It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock.”

Performers that were expected to have a set on stage included Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Carl Cox and more.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi