David Guetta Shares Collaborative New Music Video For “Family” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bebe Rexha And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

David Guetta has released a vibrantly collaborative music video for his track “Family” featuring a star-studded lineup of Ty Dolla $ign, Bebe Rexha and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new video is directed by Michael Garcia and plays at the idea of internationally connectedness through music.

Guetta begins the video with a FaceTime call to his good friend Ty Dolla $ign. While the two are in different continents, they still want to make a collab track to display their friendship. The video then cuts to Los Angeles as a feelgood guitar riff is played on loop as Rexha sounds off the catchy hook. Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie then make their appearances with international cuts featuring local artists around the world.

Originally, Guetta released international versions of “Family,” so it is only right that he featured them in this sentimental video. The international cuts include IZA from Brazil, Sofia Reyes from Latin America, Julie Bergan from Nordics, Artik & Asti from Russia, 22Bullets from China, Imen Siar from the Middle East, Annalisa from Italy, Jamie from Korea and LUNE from Germany.

According to The Rolling Stone, Bebe Rexha spoke on the importance of the track in a release. “Family is everything to me,” Rexha said. “Sometimes you find friends that become your family, and that is what this song is about. Sharing this experience with David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie made it even more special.”

David Guetta is featured in Lollapalooza Paris lineup on July 16 of next year. Back in September, Ty Dolla $ign performed at H.E.R.’s inaugural 2021 Lights On Festival. In August of 2019, Khalid dropped a summer anthem in “Right Back” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi