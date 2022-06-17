Carl Cox Announces First New Album Electronic Generations in 10 years with New Single “How It Makes You Feel” Featuring Nicole Moudaber

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2022 - 8:01 PM

DJ Carl Cox announcement the new track release of How It Makes You Feel featuring Nicole Moudaber. This techno song is the second ‘pre-mix’ release from the album and first single Speed Trials on Acid’ which features a collaboration with his friend and fellow DJ Fatboy Slim.

How It Makes You Feel marks the second time both Cox and Moudaber have collaborated with each other since their 2014 release See You Next Tuesday. Moudaber met Cox when she signed to his label Intec Records back in 2009 and ever since then the pair have become great friends. When the opportunity arose to collaborate again, both Cox and Moudaber did not hesitate.

The track consists of powerful synth chops and jamming melodies. How It Makes You Feel goes into a continuous percussion before a octane shakes things up with a hardcore techno hybrid sound. It’s another bold statement from the king of techno and another exciting taste of Cox’s new album Electronic Generations.

“In today’s darkness of techno I wanted to create something more jovial. So the original is quite an easy track to enjoy, it’s very bubbly and bouncy. But with this new version, Nicole has made a very dark twisted re-imagining. It’s now very much epic techno – which you have to play from beginning to end to get the full experience. It takes you on a journey, and it just gets stronger and stronger with its twists and turns. said Cox