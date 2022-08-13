Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Burning”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 13th, 2022 - 12:23 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Legendary indie rock group Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently released a brand new music video for their latest single, “Burning.” This new single is off of their highly anticipated fifth album Cool It Down, the band’s first new album in nine years, which releases on September 30, 2022. The music video for “Burning,” is available to watch on Youtube, where it has received over 42,000 views and several thousand likes since being uploaded yesterday, August 12.



The music video for “Burning,” directed by musician Cody Critcheloe, is incredibly visually impressive, to say the least. The video features amazing choreography, set design and visual effects. These things, when combined with the creative use of colors and occasional subtitled dialogue for the characters within the video, create an incredible visual experience that is both surreal and energetic, fitting the song “Burning,” incredibly well.

Besides the video for “Burning,” the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also recently released a music video for their other recent single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” on June 3.

Aside from these recent new singles, Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed four of the brand new songs off of Cool It Down at a May 30 show in Los Angeles. This concert was also the group’s first live performance in 3 years.

Overall, with several brand new singles, including “Burning,” a brand new album with 8 new tracks, Cool It Down, releasing next month and an extensive fall touring schedule, fans of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have a lot to be excited about in the coming months.

