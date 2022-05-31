Yeah Yeah Yeahs Played Four New Songs at First Show in Three Years

Home News Megan Mandatta May 31st, 2022 - 11:36 AM

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released their newest single in over nine years and have now performed four new songs at the Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom on May 30. These new songs include, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”, “Burning”, “Fleez” and “Black Top” with other older hits performed including “Zero”, “Gold Lion”, “Maps”, “Y Control”, “Heads will Roll”, among others.

The Brooklyn Vegan reports this is their first time performing in over three years. The site also adds their newer songs are “tailor-made for festivals and big outdoor shows like the ones they’ll play in October in NYC and L.A.” Some of their songs can be found below via this live performance.

A full breakdown of their new single “Spitting off the Edge of the World” can be found here. This comes following Karen O’s announcement that “it feels like time” for new music from the group. More performances from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs can be expected within the year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat