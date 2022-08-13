Gene Simmons Of KISS Revealed He Turned Down ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Invite

Home News Finneas Gregory August 13th, 2022 - 4:25 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Legendary Kiss bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons recently turned down an offer to appear on the television program Dancing With The Stars. According to an article on Blabbermouth, ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, an adaptation of the United Kingdom television show, Strictly Come Dancing, has been one of the most popular television programs in the United States since it began airing in 2005.

Simmons politely declined his invite to Dancing With The Stars in an August 12 tweet that stated: “Thank you @officialdwts Dancing With The Stars for the offer to be on the show. Respectfully passing. Wouldn’t be fair to the other contestants. I won the Twist contest back in the Stone Age”.

Aside from these recent events, Simmons has spent quite a lot of time in the headlines this past summer.

In May, Simmons gave an in-depth interview with Spin magazine about how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected him.

In June, Simmons discussed the massive ongoing Kiss tour, and the band’s intention to add up to 100 more cities to the ongoing tour, stating: “The tour is going so well and the band is so strong, every night is a really solid show. The crew is happy, everybody’s happy so we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop.”

Also in June, the Foo Fighters announced that Simmons would be taking part in the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz