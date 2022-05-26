KISS’s Gene Simmons Talks His Experience with COVID and the Loss of Guitar Tech to COVID

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Gene Simmons comments on his experience with COVID-19 and how his life is following his departure from KISS. During his exclusive interview with SPIN magazine Simmons said, “I shit gold. That’s your headline, SPIN magazine.”

When asked if KISS’ last tour would be next year Simmons responded, “Rightfully so, proudly so, gratefully so. If you have the self-respect, integrity, pride in what you do, you want to go out on top. And by the way, at 72, my hand doesn’t shake. I’m healthier than you are. Your life is about choices. I chose, because of my mother, never to get high except in a dentist’s chair. Never been drunk. At a toast, I’ll take a sip, [sticks tongue out] smells like paint remover to me. You’re never going to be cool drunk, never. The chick you’re trying to pick up, you will throw up on the new shoes she just bought. And if you drink enough, your schmekel won’t work.”

Clearly, Simmons did not disguise his personality in this interview and then went into his experience with COVID-19. “I did catch COVID, but I was vaccinated, so I had zero side effects, literally,” Simmons said. “No running noses. I didn’t grow a second head. No temperature. Of course the doctor stuck his thumb up my ass, but I said, “Next time you do that, take me to dinner first, okay?” I’ve had two shots and a booster, and I’m going to get another booster just because.”

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz