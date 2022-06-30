KISS Plans On Adding 100 Additional Cities To Current Farewell Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon June 30th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has revealed that the band is planning on adding an additional 100 cities to their current farewell tour. According to Consequence, the tour may include another North American leg among the new dates.

In an interview with Chaoszine, the bassist commented, “The tour is going so well and the band is so strong, every night is a really solid show. The crew is happy, everybody’s happy so we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop,” He continued, adding, “A lot of it has to do with how we feel and how strong we are. This is a tour that will not stop until it stops. We’re not going to take a year off and then resume. We’re in the tour mode and we’re going to stay out there until we stop. Do I know where the last show is going to be or when? I do not know. We’re having the time of our lives.”

As of now, the dates have not been finalized and officially announced publicly but Simmons discussed a bit of the logistics regarding a second cruise. He mentioned that fans have been asking for another cruise and that the band will be accommodating the request. He said that they will be hosting a supplemental cruise following the first cruise.

The group has been continuously active over the past couple of years. In October 2021, they shared their previously unreleased song “Beth (Acoustic Mix).” KISS has also been included on multiple music festival lineups including Louder Than Life and Welcome To Rockville alongside Korn, Guns N Roses, Nine Inch Nails and Slipknot.

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz