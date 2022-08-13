Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts Stunning New Music Video For “Beach House”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 13th, 2022 - 10:10 AM

On Friday, August 12, Carly Rae Jepsen released the music video for her latest single “Beach House,” from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time, set to be released on Friday, October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

The video is directed by Taylor Fauntleroy, who also directed Jepsen’s music video for her song “Western Wind,” also featured on The Loneliest Time. The video was filmed on a beach in Malibu, California and explores the all-too-real account of the wild unpredictability of app-based dating to life. In the video, Jepsen depicts different scenes, such as being a boy’s therapist and being on a dinner date. The video features some of Jepsen’s close friends Jenna Lightner, Kirsti Schroeder and Darwin Vanko and collaborators, including bassist Bobby Wooten, tour manager Tony Marino, vocalist Sophi Bair, songwriter Ben Romans, producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill and more.

“Beach House” is an upbeat pop song about a relatable topic. Each verse contains a different boy and something he inevitably did or didn’t do. The song opens with “[b]oy #1 made a picnic for two / Saw he was nervous, I thought it was cute / Until I found out that his mom made the food / (It was good though),” before going into the chorus: “I’ve been on this ride / This rollercoaster’s / A carousel / And I’m getting nowhere.” This perfectly showcases the unpredictability of dating.

Jepsen is hitting the road next month to perform The Loneliest Time on her The So Nice Tour. Tickets available here.

Pre-order The Loneliest Time here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz