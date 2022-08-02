Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time For October 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 6:04 PM

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has officially announced her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. The record is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

Jepsen has worked with quite a few people in order to bring The Loneliest Time to life including Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope. The record is being touted as her “most introspective body of work to date.” Earlier this year, she released the lead single from the album “Western Wind” alongside an elegant cinematic music video.

The singer will be going on a tour of North America this fall with the kick off show slated for September 21 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Jacobs Pavilion. She will then visit Canada with a show in Toronto and Montreal on the 22nd and 24th. Jepsen will return to the U.S., traveling through Massachusetts, New York, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Missouri. She will end the trek in Chicago, Illinois at the Aragon Ballroom on November 5.

Carly Rae Jepsen Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 29 – Washington DC – The Anthem

Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 – Houston, TX 713 – Music Hall

Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado