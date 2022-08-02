Carly Rae Jepsen Announces New Album The Loneliest Time For October 2022 Release

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has officially announced her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time. The record is set to arrive on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.
Jepsen has worked with quite a few people in order to bring The Loneliest Time to life including Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij, Bullion, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer and Alex Hope. The record is being touted as her “most introspective body of work to date.” Earlier this year, she released the lead single from the album “Western Wind” alongside an elegant cinematic music video.
The singer will be going on a tour of North America this fall with the kick off show slated for September 21 in Cleveland, Ohio at the Jacobs Pavilion. She will then visit Canada with a show in Toronto and Montreal on the 22nd and 24th. Jepsen will return to the U.S., traveling through Massachusetts, New York, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Missouri. She will end the trek in Chicago, Illinois at the Aragon Ballroom on November 5.
Carly Rae Jepsen Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers
Sept. 22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers
Sept. 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Sept. 26 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 29 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Oct. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 2 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
Oct. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Oct. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Oct. 7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival
Oct. 9 – Houston, TX 713 – Music Hall
Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Oct. 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Oct. 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Oct. 24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Nov. 2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
