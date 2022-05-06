Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts Euphoric New Song And Video “Western Wind”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 6th, 2022 - 2:08 PM

Famous pop singer and song-writer Carly Rae Jepsen, famous for her smash hits such as “Call Me Maybe” and “I Really Like You”, is now back with another catchy track. Produced by Rostam Batmanglij, “Western Wind” was just shared from the Grammy Award-winning artist to all music platforms.

The song starts off with an instrumental solo. The drums, mix with the piano and guitar make way for a nostalgic and tranquil mood that puts the listener in their feels. It may seem like a surprise to Jepsen’s fans that this is a song from hers. That is, before her part in the amazing solo. Jepsen harmonizes the song with her amazing angelic pitch that feeds the vibe of her track.

“Western Wind” is unique in it’s lyrics. With the instrumentals sounding more “western”, one might not think that it will play about a song in California. Yet, the track is nothing other than a love letter. “Love we were pressed into the breeze up on the mountain.” While, at the same time, describing a beautifully written memory of two lovers. Jepsen uses Californian atmosphere as metaphors for her relationship. The symbolism is used to display Jepsen’s want of love and affection- prevalent in her chorus, “Coming in like a western wind. Do you feel home from all directions. First bloom, you know it’s spring. Reminding me love that it’s all connected.”

The music video puts Jepsen in a elegant setting in the middle of daisies, perfect for Summer. From the forest, to a flat plain field, Jepsen’s fabulous dresses correlate to the many aspects of California.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado