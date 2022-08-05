Carly Rae Jepsen Shares Anthemic New Single “Beach House”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 5th, 2022 - 8:05 PM

The Grammy-nominated popstar and singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped an new single entitled “Beach House.” The new track comes off of Carly Rae Jepsen’s recently announced upcoming album The Loneliest Time, set to drop on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records.

This latest offering from Jepsen, produced by Alex Hope, was co-written by Jepsen alongside Hope and Nate Cyphert. True to Jepsen’s reputation as a musical narrator of love and relationships, “Beach House” sees the singer-songwriter detail the unpredictability and troubles women find in app-based dating. Throughout the track, Jepsen describes meeting up with unstable men, men who were already in relationships and violent men, with the chorus bringing in male backup vocalists to sing the line: “I got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably gonna hurt your feelings.” Jepsen goes on to plead for a world where people are honest in dating, saying “I want to believe that when you chase a girl, it’s not just hunting season.”

Along with a new release came a lyric video for the new track, showing images of people along a beach. Watch the new music video for “Beach House” via YouTube below.

On September 21, Carly Rae Jepsen will be kicking off her Fall 2022 Not So Nice Tour, with dates scheduled until November 5. The Loneliest Time will act as a follow-up to the singer-songwriter’s 2019 project Dedicated.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado