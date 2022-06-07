Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 6:01 PM

The renowned Grammy-winning Canadian popstar and singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a tour for Fall of 2022, entitled the Not So Nice Tour. Tickets for the upcoming tour are set to be made available on June 10, though presale codes will be made available on June 8. Information on tickets for the tour can be found here.

The tour is set to kick off with a show in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21. Following this, the artist will go to Canada to offer shows in Toronto and Montreal. Jepsen will go on to give a long string of shows in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Knoxville, Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and many other locations. The tour will finally conclude with a show in Chicago, Illinois, on November 5. See the tour flyer and full list of tour dates below.

Carly Rae Jepsen Fall Not So Nice Tour Dates

9/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion w/Bleachers

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Bleachers

9/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

9/28 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/29 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

10/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/2 – Norfolk, VA The @ NorVa

10/4 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

10/5 – Atlanta, GA The @ Eastern

10/7 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/4 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

The Not So Nice Tour will be Carly Rae Jepsen’s first headlining tour in North America since 2019. Joining her on her journey will be the singer-songwriter and producer Empress Of, who will support Jepsen on her tour dates from September 24 to November 5.

The announcement of the upcoming tour follows not long after the release of Carly Rae Jepsen’s previous single, “Western Wind,” released with an accompanying music video. In 2020, Jepsen released her latest album Dedicated B Sides.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado