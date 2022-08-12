Megadeth Unveil Intense New Track “Soldier On!”

Home News Gracie Chunes August 12th, 2022 - 11:55 AM

On Friday, August 12, Megadeth released their latest single “Soldier On!” from their newest album The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! set to be released on September 2. The song is a nod to the band’s ability to blend stylistic elements from both the metal and rock ends of the musical spectrum. “Soldier On!” is the most compact and accessible single from the new album thus far.

Member Dave Mustaine hinted that the song may be inspired by the ousting of former bassist David Ellefson in a press release

“Coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that’s very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road. But you know you need to, and just taking that first step is the hardest part. Whatever you’re leaving does to them, you have to block that part out, stay the course and do what’s right for you. It will be hard in the beginning, but you have got to live for yourself to be worth a damn to anyone else. You’ve got to Soldier On!” The chorus showcases this well, that despite what you’ve been through, you have to soldier on.

[Chorus]

“Of all the battles won and lost / The lives and treasures that it cost / I know I’ve got to soldier on / Watching mankind destroy itself / Walk straight into thе mouth of Hell / I know I’ve got to soldier on” (GENIUS)

The new song comes one week before Megadeth’s co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. You can pre-order the new album here. (Consequence)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado