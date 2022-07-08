Death Cab For Cutie Debut Previously Unreleased Song “From Here To Forever” At Kentucky Show

Home News Federico Cardenas July 8th, 2022 - 7:42 PM

The Bellingham, Washington based rock band Death Cab For Cutie has unveiled a new song titled “From Here To Forever.” Fans were able to hear this previously unreleased song for the first time live at the band’s June 7 performance at the PromoWest Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky.

Footage of the new track’s live debut was captured and uploaded to YouTube by user htrain933, allowing fans all of over the world to hear the song before it is officially released. The good quality footage provides a great view of the beautiful stage as well as great audio quality. Throughout the performance, we see frontman Ben Gibbard exuding powerful stage presence as he sings this wonderfully catchy track.

Watch Death Cab For Cutie perform “From Here To Forever” below.

According to Stereogum, the unveiling of the new single was not the only surprise that fans were treated to on the July 7 show. At the performance, the band played their classic track “Blacking Out The Friction” for their first time in a decade. They also performed their new single “Roman Candles,” originally released in May, for their first time live.

Death Cab For Cutie’s upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, is set to drop on September 16 via Atlantic Records. The band has recently been scheduled a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 21.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried