Vintage Footage Of Alice In Chains’ Layne Staley Performing “Opiate” With Tool Surfaces

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Footage has resurfaced of a concert involving legendary rock band Tool performing with Layne Staley, singer of the rock band Alice in Chains. In the footage, we watch Staley sing for the band as they are playing the title-track of their EP Opiate at a concert on August 15, 1993 at Kuualoa Ranch’s Big Melee Music Festival. The concert took place not long after the release of Tool’s album Undertow, released in the April prior.

According to Revolver, Staley, despite being perhaps the most famous rock-star in the event, was not even officially listed as a guest for the concert, which included acts such as Stone Temple Pilots, Velvet Femmes and Primus. The surprise cameo of Staley was especially shocking in light of Alice in Chains being at the height of their fame, with the concert occurring less than the year after the release of their hit album Dirt, released in September of 1992.

The footage has been noted as giving very solid audio for what appears to be a recording by an audience member in the early ’90s. A highlight of the duet are the moments where we hear both Staley and Tool singer Maynard James Keenan sing together, their distinct styles and sounds interacting together to create something magical and thrilling. Watch the footage of Layne Staley and Tool performing “Opiate” below.

This new footage has been made more relevant by the upcoming release of Tool’s follow up to Opiate, Opiate2, set to release on March 18, as well as the recent release of the title track of the upcoming project.

