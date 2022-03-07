Alice In Chains And Breaking Benjamin Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headline Tour With Bush

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have released the dates for their 2022 U.S. tour, with special appearances from Bush. The tour will run through 30 cities from early August through early October.
The upcoming tour will begin in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – Breaking Benjamin’s home state – and concludes October 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.The bands will travel through Milwaukee, Ridgefield, Mountain View, Albuquerque, Dallas, Rogers, Raleigh and more. Bush will join the group on all dates, with the exception of one in Dallas and one in Houston. Tickets will go on sale March 11, with pre-sale beginning March 8.
“We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney said. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”
Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush 2022 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/11 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
08/13 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/17 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/27 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/31 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/02 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/14 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
09/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
09/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
09/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/28 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/04 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
10/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
* = no Bush
Photo Credit: Marv Watson