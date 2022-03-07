Alice In Chains And Breaking Benjamin Announce Summer 2022 Co-Headline Tour With Bush

Home News Tara Mobasher March 7th, 2022 - 7:39 PM

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin have released the dates for their 2022 U.S. tour, with special appearances from Bush. The tour will run through 30 cities from early August through early October.

The upcoming tour will begin in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – Breaking Benjamin’s home state – and concludes October 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.The bands will travel through Milwaukee, Ridgefield, Mountain View, Albuquerque, Dallas, Rogers, Raleigh and more. Bush will join the group on all dates, with the exception of one in Dallas and one in Houston. Tickets will go on sale March 11, with pre-sale beginning March 8.

“We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney said. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

“We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice in Chains and Bush,” Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley said. “It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

The upcoming tour will be Alice in Chains’ first for almost three years, and will mark the 30th anniversary of their iconic 1992 sophomore album, Dirty. A full list of the tour dates can be viewed below.