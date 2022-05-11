Pain In The Grass Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Alice In Chains, Incubus, Bush and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 11th, 2022 - 6:39 AM

99.9 KSW is set to put on this year’s Pain in the Grass festival which will take place September 2-4 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. Incubus, Sublime with Rome, Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Sammy Hagar and the Circle and George Thorogood and the Destroyers are all set to headline the 3-day-event.

Pre-sale tickets became available on May 12 with the 13 acting as the regular ticket sell date. Prior to the kickoff of the festival itself, The Pretty Reckless and Ayron Jones are set to take the stage on August 31 at The Moore Theatre in Seattle.

Although this festival does cut into Alice and Chains and Breaking Benjamin’s join-tour schedule, happening from August through October, these headlines have fans anticipating the festival as soon as it was announced.

William DuVall, one of the lead vocalists and guitarist of Alice in Chains recently announced a solo album entitled 11.12.21. Live-In-Studio-Nashville is set to release on June 10. Many are curious to see if these songs will be included in the Pain in the Grass festival, but no confirmation has come out regarding this yet.

Tickets and more information on the event can be found here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson.