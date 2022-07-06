No Age Announces New Album People Helping People For September 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “Andy Helping Andy”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 6th, 2022 - 11:41 PM

The American noise rock duo No Age has announced a brand new album, entitled People Helping People. The project is set to drop on September 16, 2022 via Drag City. To promote the new album, No Age has released a new song and music video “Andy Helping Andy.”

A press release from the band has described the new project as being far more experimental than fans of their earliest work may have expected. Rather than a simple duo of drums and guitars, People Helping People intends to show itself as an incredibly unique display of the duo’s own artistic stream of consciousness and flexibility. See the album art for People Helping People below.

Lead single “Andy Helping Andy” shows off this new intended style clearly, using highly ambient synth and guitarwork, along with very subtle percussive accents, to create an absolutely entrancing atmosphere that completely envelopes the listener. Accompanying the track is a video, edited by Dean Spunt, that displays various clips of the legendary filmmaker Andy Warhol, put into a distorted aesthetic filter. Every once in awhile, the video will turn to black and display fragments of text at the bottom of the screen, including: “Maybe you just shouldn’t take things to seriously,” and “No answers, no questions, just being.”

Watch the official music video for “Andy Helping Andy” via YouTube below.

People Helping People will follow No Age’s previous album, their 2020 Goons Be Gone. No Age has recently been announced as a performing act on the upcoming Freakout Festival, performing alongside such acts as Os Mutantes and Isobel Campbell. The festival will take place from November 10 to November 13.

Photo Credit: Shane Lopes