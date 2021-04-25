Ryan Adams Announces New June 2021 Release Date for Big Colors After It Was Pulled Following Misconduct Allegations

Home News Krista Marple April 25th, 2021 - 8:07 PM

Ryan Adams, seven-time Grammy nominated artist, has officially announced the release of his album Big Colors, which has been in the works for a few years now. The forthcoming album will be released on June 11 via PAX-AM records. The 12-track album was originally scheduled to drop in 2019 but allegations against the singer-songwriter had come up, which put the release to a halt.

Adams was accused of allegedly being sexually and emotionally abusive toward his significant others in his relationships along. He was also accused of allegedly exploiting young artist with one allegedly being a minor. When all of these allegations came out, the release of Big Colors was no longer a consideration.

In late July of 2019, Adams had taken to his social media to make a statement regarding the allegations that were against him. His first post since the allegations was posted on his Instagram where he stated, “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This Madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So Soon.” About six months later, Adams made his first on-stage appearance since the allegations at a show in Los Angeles, California.

Along with Big Colors, Adams plans to release two other albums this summer. These albums were also supposed to drop in 2019 after Big Colors. Wednesday, the second of the three albums, was officially given album art at the end of December last year.

According to a press release, Adams describes Big Colors as “the soundtrack to a movie from 1984 that exists only in my soul. It’s a cliche inside a watercolor painting of neon blue smoke rising up off summer streets in the night. It’s the most New York California album I could cut loose from my musical soul, and for me as both a guitar player and songwriter, this is the zenith point dream time.”

Big Colors Track List:

1. Big Colors

2. Do Not Disturb

3. It’s So Quiet, It’s Loud

4. Fuck The Rain

5. Manchester

6. What Am I

7. Power

8. I Surrender

9. Showtime

10. In It For The Pleasure

11. Middle Of The Line

12. Summer Rain