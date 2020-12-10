Ryan Adams Posts Album Art for Previously-Teased Album Wednesdays

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 10th, 2020 - 5:49 PM

Singer/songwriter Ryan Adams posted the album art for his upcoming album Wednesdays on social media. It was originally announced in January 2019, but nothing had been heard about it since Adams was accused of being a sexual abuser in a February 2019 New York Times report.

At the time of the announcement, Wednesdays was given a different album artwork with a picture of a close-up shot of a ring inscribed with the album title and borders imitating the font and colors of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The album was also said to have been produced by the legendary Don Was. The new artwork simply says “RYAN ADAMS WEDNESDAYS” in white over Siebe Johannes ten Cate’s impressionist painting, Gare du Nord. The posts were made without captions, so a new release date and other details haven’t been revealed yet.

When it was first announced, it was supposed to be the second of three albums the songwriter would release in 2019 after Big Colors, which was officially shelved after the accusations came out. The allegations were taken especially seriously since one of the women was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse. Adams initially claimed that he wouldn’t have inappropriate interactions with someone if he knew they were underaged. In July this year he made a second apology to say he’d made mistakes, was sorry and would make some changes in his life.

His ex-wife Mandy Moore and Karen Elson, two of the women who came forward with allegations, reacted to that second apology. Elson said she believed in redemption, but added, “He has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior. In fact back then he called a liar which added more pain and made me disillusioned with the entire music industry.” Moore said something similar while on the Today Show, “I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but l do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”