Rage Against the Machine Perform “No Shelter” for First Time in 15 Years

Karan Singh July 13th, 2022 - 2:47 PM

Rage Against the Machine is and will always be an unstoppable force. Though they haven’t recorded new music in years, the energy their music carries, be it on stage or through replay value, is unlike any other act. This is evident from the first three performances of their long-awaited and twice-delayed reunion tour that recently commenced last week.

When the band played the song “No Shelter,” which they recorded for the soundtrack of Godzilla in 1998, the audience didn’t seem puzzled at all; in fact, they went nuts. The movie was poorly received, the song was never on a studio album nor has it been performed since 2007, but Rage fans know their stuff. After all, it’s a huge deal when a band that rarely plays together performs a song they rarely perform.

Though frontman Zack de la Rocha has injured his leg, he has powered through the last two concerts sitting down — it’ll clearly take more to stop him from sticking it to the man. Stay tuned as the band tours the country with Run the Jewels and stirs up a much-needed ruckus!