Motley Crue Perform at Boston’s Fenway Park

Motley Crue was seen performing at Boston’s Fenway Park. According to Blabbermouth, the performance was part of “The Stadium Tour”, a tour which features performances from Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Though Motley Crue had previously intimated that their 2014-2015 tour would be their final performance as a band, even calling it a “farewell tour”, the band decided to reunite for “The Stadium Tour”. Despite this, Motley Crue’s return to the stage appears to be a massive success, Pollstar is reporting that the tour has moved 96% of the available tickets from 11 venues across the United States have been sold – an average of 36,934 tickets sold per venue.

Fans who couldn’t attend the Fenway Park show shouldn’t fret though, fan-recorded videos of the band rocking on have appeared on YouTube. The band shows they’ve still got it as they make their way through performances of songs such as “Kickstart My Heart”, “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)”, “Looks That Kill”, “Karaoke From Hell”, “Home Sweet Home”, “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Primal Scream”.

The tour, which was announced earlier this year, has hit some snags along the way. Tommy Lee was unable to finish their first show due to broken ribs, before making a triumphant return to the stage. They still have some exciting projects coming up soon; earlier this month, they debuted the theme song for the film The Retaliators, which will hit theaters in September.