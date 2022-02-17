Mötley Crüe And Def Leppard Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Joan Jett And Poison

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 5:53 PM

Mötley Crüe will kick off the stadium tour they initially announced in 2019, alongside support acts by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Poison. The tour will begin June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot said. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of many stadiums soon!”

In a statement, Mötley Crüe said, “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

The band will visit notable cities like Philadelphia, Nashville, Jacksonville, Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boston, Toronto, and Indianapolis during its tour.

The official upcoming tour dates can be viewed below, alongside the tour announcement video.

06-16 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

06-18 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

06-19 Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

06-22 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

06-24 Queens, NY – Citi Field

06-25 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

06-28 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

06-30 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

07-02 Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

07-05 St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

07-08 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-10 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

07-12 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

07-14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium

07-15 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

07-17 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

07-19 Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

07-21 Denver, CO – Coors Field

08-05 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

08-06 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

08-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

08-10 Orchard Park, NY – Highmark Stadium

08-12 Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

08-14 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

08-16 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

08-19 Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

08-21 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

08-22 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

08-25 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

08-27 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

08-28 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

08-31 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

09-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

09-04 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

09-07 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

09-09 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium