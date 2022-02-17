Mötley Crüe And Def Leppard Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates With Joan Jett And Poison

Mötley Crüe will kick off the stadium tour they initially announced in 2019, alongside support acts by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Poison. The tour will begin June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot said. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again and we can’t wait to see you in one of many stadiums soon!”
In a statement, Mötley Crüe said, “It’s on! We don’t think we’ve ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can’t wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”
The band will visit notable cities like Philadelphia, Nashville, Jacksonville, Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Boston, Toronto, and Indianapolis during its tour.
The official upcoming tour dates can be viewed below, alongside the tour announcement video.
06-16 Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
06-18 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
06-19 Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
06-22 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
06-24 Queens, NY – Citi Field
06-25 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
06-28 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
06-30 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
07-02 Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
07-05 St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
07-08 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
07-10 Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
07-12 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
07-14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
07-15 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
07-17 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
07-19 Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
07-21 Denver, CO – Coors Field
08-05 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08-06 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
08-10 Orchard Park, NY – Highmark Stadium
08-12 Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
08-14 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
08-16 Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
08-19 Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
08-21 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
08-22 Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
08-25 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
08-27 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
08-28 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
08-31 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
09-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
09-04 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium
09-07 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
09-09 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium