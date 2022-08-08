Dua Lipa Named Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo

Dua Lipa has been named an honorary ambassador of Kosovo. According to Pitchfork and Lipa herself, Lipa was presented with the honorary ambassadorship by the President of the Republic of Kosovo herself, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.

Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President #VjosaOsmani It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark… pic.twitter.com/ODHIyGDE6F — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 6, 2022

Lipa, whose parents are of Kosovo Albanian descent, had this to say: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you.”

Madame President Osmani-Sadriu praised Lipa, saying, “Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.”

Dua Lipa’s heritage has been a point of pride for the musician. Currently repped by her father, Lipa has been enjoying immense success around the globe. Earlier this year, Lipa went on her Future Nostalgia tour with Megan thee Stallion. She had also been joined on stage by Caroline Polachek, who unfortunately had to drop out of the tour due to a torn ankle.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer