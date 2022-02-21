Dua Lipa Will Now Be Managed By Her Father After She Split From Old Management

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 7:06 PM

Dua Lipa has split from her management firm, Tap Management, after more than eight years. The Grammy-winning artists gained acclaim following the release of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia.

Lipa’s departure was reportedly linked to a dispute with her management over income and the money she receives from recording and commercial deals. Her father, Dukagjin Lipa, will now take over.

Discussing Lipa’s decision to leave the firm and her manager, Ben Mawson, a source said, “It all came as a bit of a shock, but unfortunately there will always be disagreements when it comes to money. Things had been brewing for some time.”

The singer’s earnings grew to almost £50 million last year from £22.7 million in 2020, making her a household name and global star, especially after earning Grammys for best new artist and best dance recording. Dukagjin also manages Ellie Goulding and former Little Mix singer Leigh-Ann Pinnock.

Lipa is currently on the North American leg of her tour in support of Future Nostalgia.