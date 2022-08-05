7 Guitars Stolen In Break In Of Brendon Small’s Studio

Home News Federico Cardenas August 5th, 2022 - 11:47 PM

Brendon Small, the comedian, musician, animator and creator of the animated TV-series Metalocalypse has been robbed, with seven guitars taken from his studio. The artist took to Twitter and Instagram to notify fans of the robbery, and asked for their help to return his instruments back to him.

In his post, Small explains that “My studio was broken into and my guitars were stolen.” He goes on to note that he “really liked these guitars,” and urges that ” if you happen to see them in LOS ANGELES please let me know.” His Twitter post goes on to list the following missing gear from his collection:

Les Paul Goldtop 57 reissue

Ibanez JS24 Orange

Ibanez Jem Universe

MOOG guitar black

Gibson Thunderhorse prototype

Gibson SG tobacco burst 12 string

Gibson SG Standard black

Gibson Les Paul 59 Tobacco burst reissue

Gibson Buckethead Studio Les Paul

Kramer 1984

unfinished Warmoth strat (maple top)

Fender 54 Custom shop strat reissue

See Brendon Small’s full post via Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendon Small (@brendonsmall)

Brendon Small has previously shared a track titled “Ghost Horse,” off of his solo project Galaktikon.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat